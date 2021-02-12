Parliament LIVE Updates: Oppn Has Made it a Habit to Criticise Every Scheme, Budget Reflects an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Says Nirmala Sitharaman





Earlier in the day, Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha charged that the Union Budget serves the interests of capitalists that will help the rich turn richer and has nothing for the common man. Participating in the debate on the budget, leaders of parties like the Congress, BSP, AAP and Left launched an all-out attack on the BJP government for allegedly selling off the country's assets and PSUs to big industrialists.

Feb 12, 2021 15:15 (IST) Kapil Sibal retors to Nirmala Sitharaman's speech. "Why did you reduce the expenditure on education and agriculture? Why didn't you increase the allocation for pension this year?" Sibal said. Feb 12, 2021 15:12 (IST) "It is worth mentioning that 800 million people were provided free foodgrains, free cooking gas provided for 80 million people and cash directly was given to 400 million people, farmers, women, divyang and also the poor and needy," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha. Feb 12, 2021 14:59 (IST) "Loans sanctioned under Mudra Yojana - more than Rs 27,000 crores. Who takes Mudra Yojana? Damads?" Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes dig at the opposition in Rajya Sabha. Feb 12, 2021 14:50 (IST) "Number of digital transactions via UPI from Aug 2016 till Jan 2020 - over 3.6 lakh cr. UPI is used by who? The rich? No. Middle class, smaller traders. Who are these people then? Is Govt creating UPI, facilitating digital transactions to benefit rich cronies? Some 'damads'? No," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said during a discussion on budget in Rajya Sabha. Feb 12, 2021 14:49 (IST) Speaking on MGNREGA, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We removed all the ills from the scheme after Modi goverment came to power in 2014. The data proves it. In 2009-10, Budget expenditure was 39,1000 crore, but RE was 35,000 crore. After out govt comes, 38,000 crore becomes 48,000 crore, 48,000 crore becomes 55,000 crore in actual utilization, in 2021 the year of pandemic, the budget expenditure is highest ever." Feb 12, 2021 14:41 (IST) Over 1.67 crore houses completed under PM Awas Yojana. Is it for rich? Over 2.67 crore households electrified under PM Saubhagya Yojana since October 2017. Total value of orders placed on Govt e-market is Rs 8,22,077 crore. Are they being given to big companies? They're being given to MSMEs: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Feb 12, 2021 14:33 (IST) "It's a Budget which clearly draws on the experience, the administrative capacities and also exposure that the PM had during his long elected tenure - both as CM and as PM of this country - known for his commitment towards development, growth and reforms," Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha Feb 12, 2021 14:32 (IST) "It has now become a sort of habit for some in the Opposition to constantly allege, in spite of what we are doing for the poor and the steps taken for helping the poor and needy of this country, a false narrative is created to accuse - saying that this Govt works only for cronies," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Feb 12, 2021 14:30 (IST) Parliament LIVE Updates: "It is worth mentioning that 800 million people were provided free foodgrains, free cooking gas provided for 80 million people and cash directly was given to 400 million people, farmers, women, divyang and also the poor and needy," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha. Feb 12, 2021 14:29 (IST) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said creating infrastructure is the focus of this budget, which comes after the pandemic. Feb 12, 2021 14:26 (IST) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "9 crore farmers being benefited under PM Fasal Beema Yojna. 11 crore farmers received PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna". Feb 12, 2021 14:20 (IST) False narrative is being created that the government is working for cronies. Houses are being built, they are being electrified. Are these for the rich?: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Feb 12, 2021 14:18 (IST) 400 million people given direct cash including poor, needy, farmers and divyang: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil alleged that the budget helped the rich capitalists and was asking the poor, the oppressed and the downtrodden to become 'atmanirbhar' (self sufficient). He alleged that the cess imposed by the government was an attempt by it to deprive the states of their share in taxes. He alleged that PM Narendra Modi recently quoted his predecessor Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar selectively and out of context on the issue of farm reforms, and recalled that he, as Gujarat chief minister, had recommended a law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers.



"The country is passing through a bad time due to decisions like demonetisation and the GST. The government is helping and supporting the big people and is asking the poor, the weaker and the downtrodden to become 'artmanirbhar'," Gohil alleged. Binoy Biswam (CPI) charged that in the name of 'atmanirbhar', this budget is clearly helping the capitalists of the country.



"Is this the model of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' that you surrender everything to capitalists. This government can be called a government of FDI for capitalists. Don't try to cheat people, as it is time they understood this," he alleged. Biswam alleged that the government is selling everything from air to sea to land and even underground and is "blindly following" the capitalist model. "The government is destroying the economy and is cheating the people," he alleged.



Ashok Siddharth (BSP) said there is nothing in this budget for the common man as it is trying to sell the country's assets and PSUs. "This government wants the rich to turn richer and the poor poorer," he charged, adding that it is not fair to give away the rights of poor, Dalits to industrialists.



The BSP member said the interests of SCs/STs and OBC are being hurt the most through privatisation as there is no reservation in the private sector. He said once the PSUs are sold to industrialists, there will be no reservation in them and Dalits and the poor will suffer the most. He called upon the government to bring a law to enforce reservation for SC/ST/OBC in the private sector.



Sanjay Singh (AAP) charged that the government was selling off everything to private companies and big industrialists.