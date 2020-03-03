Parliament LIVE Updates: Speaker Threatens to Suspend Session if MPs Cross the Floor, Bans Placard in LS

Event Highlights Today's Parliament Schedule

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon



Opposition members sought to raise the issue of Delhi violence as soon as the Speaker decided to take up the Question Hour. Citing earlier discussions among various parties, the Speaker said it was decided that howsover serious the issue is, the same can be raised during the Zero Hour.

Mar 3, 2020 12:05 pm (IST) Lok Sabha Adjourns Within Seconds of Resuming | Amid row over Delhi violence, Lok Sabha has been adjourned within seconds of resuming for a second time today. Mar 3, 2020 11:55 am (IST) Delhi CM Meets PM Modi in Parliament | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is discussing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issues related to Delhi violence, post-violence rehabilitation and preparations for Coronavirus, reports ANI. Sources: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is discussing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issues related to #DelhiViolence, post violence rehabilitation and preparations for #CoronaVirus. https://t.co/Fb3gjmzqhl — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Mar 3, 2020 11:42 am (IST) PM Modi Urges MPs to Ensure Peace | All MPs should take lead in ensuring peace, harmony, and unity in society, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at BJP MPs' meeting. Mar 3, 2020 11:28 am (IST) Today's Parliament Schedule Lok Sabha Bills to be introduced -The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing -The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020.

-The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.

-The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019.

-The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019. Mar 3, 2020 11:18 am (IST) Budget Session Adjourned | Budget session in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm and 2 pm, respectively, amid uproar over Delhi violence. Budget Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm following uproar over #DelhiViolence https://t.co/w3gFzPsneD pic.twitter.com/NXBIrj7SrO — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Mar 3, 2020 11:13 am (IST) Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon | "If MPs want to run the house by bringing placards and banners you should say it on record and party should announce it", said Speaker Om Birla before adjourning the session till 12 noon. Mar 3, 2020 11:11 am (IST) Speaker Threatens to Suspend Session | "No MP from Opposition or treasury should cross if he/she does I will suspend the entire session", said Om Birla. Mar 3, 2020 11:08 am (IST) Aam Aadmi Party MPs Stage Protest | Aam Aadmi Party MPs stage protest over Delhi violence near Gandhi Statue at Parliament Complex, reports ANI. Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MPs stage protest over #Delhiviolence near Gandhi Statue at Parliament Complex. pic.twitter.com/b0v6HFDjjz — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Mar 3, 2020 11:07 am (IST) Lok Sabha Proceedings Begin | "The PM told us that Country is supreme, there is a prerequisite for development and that is peace and unity", said Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: LSTV/PTI)



Referring to an all-party meeting, Birla said he is giving a ruling that any member who crosses over to the other side during proceedings would be suspended from attending the House for the remaining session. Such action would be taken against members from Treasury as well as Opposition sides, he said.



Opposition members, including from Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties, wanted a discussion on Delhi violence. DMK's TR Baalu said the government is yet to respond on the issue in Parliament while Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded an immediate discussion.



Amid the uproar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Opposition can raise the matter during the Zero Hour.



Emphasising that "restoration of peace and normalcy" is the topmost priority, Joshi said, "charcha keliye taiyyar hai (we are ready for a discussion)".



However, Opposition members were not satisfied and demanded that there should be an immediate discussion. In response, Joshi said the Speaker should decide. Later, Birla also said that placards would not be allowed in the House, triggering protests from the Opposition side.



A visibly peeved Speaker wanted to know from the agitating members whether they wanted that placards should be allowed in the House. "Does it work that way?," Birla asked agitating members and amid the ruckus, adjourned the House till noon.



As soon as the House convened, many ruling party members shouted 'Vande Mataram'.



For some time, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was seen sitting in the front row of the Treasury, next to Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Before proceedings began, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy was seen chatting with Baalu and a few others.