Parliament LIVE Updates: Speaker Threatens to Suspend Session if MPs Cross the Floor, Bans Placard in LS

Event Highlights
Opposition members sought to raise the issue of Delhi violence as soon as the Speaker decided to take up the Question Hour. Citing earlier discussions among various parties, the Speaker said it was decided that howsover serious the issue is, the same can be raised during the Zero Hour.
Delhi CM Meets PM Modi in Parliament | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is discussing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issues related to Delhi violence, post-violence rehabilitation and preparations for Coronavirus, reports ANI.
Today's Parliament Schedule
Lok Sabha
Bills to be introduced
-The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Bills for consideration and passing
-The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020.
-The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Rajya Sabha
Bills for consideration and passing
-The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.
-The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019.
-The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.
Budget Session Adjourned | Budget session in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm and 2 pm, respectively, amid uproar over Delhi violence.
Aam Aadmi Party MPs Stage Protest | Aam Aadmi Party MPs stage protest over Delhi violence near Gandhi Statue at Parliament Complex, reports ANI.
Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: LSTV/PTI)
Referring to an all-party meeting, Birla said he is giving a ruling that any member who crosses over to the other side during proceedings would be suspended from attending the House for the remaining session. Such action would be taken against members from Treasury as well as Opposition sides, he said.
Opposition members, including from Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties, wanted a discussion on Delhi violence. DMK's TR Baalu said the government is yet to respond on the issue in Parliament while Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded an immediate discussion.
Amid the uproar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Opposition can raise the matter during the Zero Hour.
Emphasising that "restoration of peace and normalcy" is the topmost priority, Joshi said, "charcha keliye taiyyar hai (we are ready for a discussion)".
However, Opposition members were not satisfied and demanded that there should be an immediate discussion. In response, Joshi said the Speaker should decide. Later, Birla also said that placards would not be allowed in the House, triggering protests from the Opposition side.
A visibly peeved Speaker wanted to know from the agitating members whether they wanted that placards should be allowed in the House. "Does it work that way?," Birla asked agitating members and amid the ruckus, adjourned the House till noon.
As soon as the House convened, many ruling party members shouted 'Vande Mataram'.
For some time, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was seen sitting in the front row of the Treasury, next to Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Before proceedings began, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy was seen chatting with Baalu and a few others.
