  • Union Budget 2021
Parliament LIVE Updates: Stormy Session Expected as Oppn Plans to Corner Govt on Farm Protests, Budget

News18.com | February 02, 2021, 09:07 IST
Parliament LIVE Updates: A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021, the Parliament is set to convene today for the Budget Session, which is expected to see fireworks over the budget as well as the farmers’ protest going on for over two months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address ahead of the start of the session, had insisted that MPs debate and discuss all the issues that concern people of the country, and hoped that they will not shy away from contributing to fulfill people's aspirations, by making full use of Parliament and following all the propriety of democracy. However, the inaugural session was marred by the Opposition boycotting the President’s address in support of farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws passed in September.

Sitharaman on Monday unveiled a spending plan worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore, the highest ever, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government made its intentions clear on how it plans to revive the economy from a Covid-induced slump. After taking supply-side measures through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat set of announcements through the last year, the 2021 Budget came out with a host of demand-side measures that were fuelled by borrowing, a larger-than-expected fiscal deficit, as well as privatisation of government assets.
Feb 02, 2021 09:07 (IST)

Union Minister Amit Shah reaches Parliament in New Delhi for the parliament sitting of the Upper House fro 9am to 2pm. 

Feb 02, 2021 09:06 (IST)

Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad's notice of suspension of all business in Lok Sabha on Farm Laws

Feb 02, 2021 09:00 (IST)
Feb 02, 2021 08:58 (IST)

“I am sure that because of the way in which we have designed it and also monitoring the qualitative expenditure that we are planning, it will definitely give us that required multiplier for the economy,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told in her exclusive interview with Network 18 Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi. 

Feb 02, 2021 08:55 (IST)

Nirmala Sitharaman Says Surprised By Farmers' Protests, PM Willing to Look at Modifications | In an exclusive interview with Network18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the farmer's agitation, among several other issues, reiterating what the government has been saying for long, that it wants farmers to come to the table and talk about their points of concern. Read the full story here.

Feb 02, 2021 08:36 (IST)

A recent update reveals that the following ministers will be laying their papers on the table in parliament today 

1. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik For Ministry Of Ayush;
2. Shri Raj Kumar Singh For Ministry Of Power;
3. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey For Ministry Of Health And
Family Welfare; And
4. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur For Ministry Of Finance. 

Feb 02, 2021 08:29 (IST)

From the allocation of sufficient time to all members of the parliament to urging them to learn the art of speaking in brief, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made a fervent appeal to the leaders of various parties at an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth and effective functioning of the House during the Budget Session.

Feb 02, 2021 08:22 (IST)

The house will adjourn to enable the Department Related Parliamentary Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various departments and ministries and will meet again on March 8.

Feb 02, 2021 08:17 (IST)


As per recent developments, the first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will end on February 13 instead of February 15 as the Rajya Sabha has decided to change its sitting. 

Feb 02, 2021 08:12 (IST)

The ordinances issued recently include The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020, The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Feb 02, 2021 08:10 (IST)

During the session, the government seeks to push to convert ordinances issued recently into laws. An ordinance has to be converted into law within 42 days of the beginning of the session, else it lapses.

Feb 02, 2021 08:05 (IST)

Due to paucity of time, there was no Question Hour in the previous session of the Parliament however, the Question Hour makes a comeback in this session. The Monsoon session also saw the two Houses working on Saturdays and Sundays. But this time, Parliament will not sit on weekends.

Feb 02, 2021 08:00 (IST)

Like the last time, in this session, too COVID-19 protocols will be in place and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will meet in shifts of five hours each, with the upper house meeting in the morning and the lower house in the evening. 

Feb 02, 2021 07:56 (IST)


A total of 16 Opposition parties boycotted the President's address in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws. The 16 Opposition parties including the Congress, the NCP, Shiv Sena, DMK, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and RJD have also demanded a probe into the violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

Feb 02, 2021 07:49 (IST)

The Budget session of Parliament which commenced on Friday is poised to be stormy with the Opposition set to attack the government over the three new farm legislation, amid an ongoing agitation by farmers.

Feb 02, 2021 07:47 (IST)

The key takeaways from the Union Budget 2021 were:

  • Sitharaman offered relief to senior citizens of 75 years and above by exempting them from filing their Income Tax Returns.
  • Setting-up of a faceless dispute resolution mechanism for small taxpayers.
  • 2 Public Sector Banks to Be Divested 
  •  PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to be launched with an outlay of 64,180 crore over 6 years.
Feb 02, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Stating that the preparation for this budget was like never before, because of Covid-19, Sitharaman said "We could not have imagined last year that global economy which was already suffering will have to endure the loss of near and dear ones due to pandemic,". 

Feb 02, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on February 1st. In her address, she announced a slew of measures including in the health sector, railways, road infrastructure among others. Poll bound states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu saw large investment in road and metro infrastructure.

Feb 02, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates: The Parliament will convene today a day after the Union budget 2021 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 

Parliament LIVE Updates: Stormy Session Expected as Oppn Plans to Corner Govt on Farm Protests, Budget
File photo of Parliament

The intention was mainly to create jobs, primarily through big infrastructure announcements. The budget speech was Sitharaman’s shortest yet, but it was not short on ideas on how to revive growth.

Apart from the highest-ever capital expenditure of Rs 5.54 lakh crore for FY22, the FM also announced a proposed development finance institution (DFI), and wide-scale asset monetisation by agencies like the National Highways Authority of India and the Indian Railways, as well as an asset monetisation pipeline.

“The government is fully prepared to support and facilitate the economy’s reset,” Sitharaman said, adding that the budget provides every opportunity for the economy to rise and capture the pace it needs for sustainable growth.

But the FM stressed that the fighting the Covid-19 pandemic remains the Centre’s biggest priority as she boosted India’s healthcare spending by 135 per cent. Sitharaman proposed increasing healthcare spending to Rs 2.2 lakh crore to help improve public health systems and set aside Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine programme.

"The investment on health infrastructure in this budget has increased substantially," she said as lawmakers thumped their desks in approval.

Delivering her budget statement to Parliament, Sitharaman projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8% of gross domestic product for 2021/22, higher than the 5.5% forecast by a recent poll of economists. The current year was expected to end with a deficit of 9.5%, she said, well up from the 7% expected earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the budget was aimed at creating “wealth and wellness”, as he emphasised on the point that contrary to expectations the budget had not placed any additional burden on the common man through taxation.

