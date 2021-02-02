Parliament LIVE Updates: Stormy Session Expected as Oppn Plans to Corner Govt on Farm Protests, Budget

Parliament LIVE Updates: A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021, the Parliament is set to convene today for the Budget Session, which is expected to see fireworks over the budget as well as the farmers’ protest going on for over two months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address ahead of the start of the session, had insisted that MPs debate and discuss all the issues that concern people of the country, and hoped that they will not shy away from contributing to fulfill people's aspirations, by making full use of Parliament and following all the propriety of democracy. However, the inaugural session was marred by the Opposition boycotting the President’s address in support of farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws passed in September.Sitharaman on Monday unveiled a spending plan worth more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore, the highest ever, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government made its intentions clear on how it plans to revive the economy from a Covid-induced slump. After taking supply-side measures through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat set of announcements through the last year, the 2021 Budget came out with a host of demand-side measures that were fuelled by borrowing, a larger-than-expected fiscal deficit, as well as privatisation of government assets.