Parliament LIVE Updates: Stormy Session Expected as Oppn to Demand Special Discussion on Farmer Protests

Parliament LIVE Updates: A day after the Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out after the House was repeatedly adjourned due to protests by opposition members who were demanding a separate discussion on the farm laws issue, the Lok Sabha is set to convene today. The House reassembled four times but was unable to conduct business as the members of the Congress, DMK, AAP and the SAD trooped into the Well and shouted slogans against the farm laws, ignoring repeated appeals by Speaker Om Birla to maintain order. As the proceedings started at 4 PM, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of farmers' agitation against the agri laws, saying the matter is harming the image of the country. "We are concerned," he said.Several opposition members entered the Well, protesting against the farm laws. Chowdhury later demanded a separate discussion on the Presidential address and the farmers' issue. During the day Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said he had discussions with the leaders of opposition parties and they had agreed to start the discussion on the motion thanking the President for his address. "Now, they have made a U-turn and that is also like an insult to the President," Joshi said. Birla reminded the MPs that the whole nation is watching their conduct. He said the people have sent them to the House to raise matters related to the common man and not to chant slogans and disrupt proceedings. Urging the members to return to their seats, Birla said they should maintain the dignity of the House or else he will have to take disciplinary action.