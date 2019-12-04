Parliament LIVE: Our Forces Capable of Facing Any Challenge, Says Rajnath Singh on Chinese Incursion

Dec 4, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships till Andaman and Nicobar. We keep an aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it.