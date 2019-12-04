Parliament LIVE: Our Forces Capable of Facing Any Challenge, Says Rajnath Singh on Chinese Incursion

MPs Look into Regulation of Pornography | A group of Rajya Sabha MPs is looking into the issue of regulating access of children to pornography on the Internet and it has decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and Facebook, sources said. The informal group includes 14 MPs from 10 parties and it was formed by the Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. On November 28, Naidu had asked Congress MP Jairam Ramesh to form a committee comprising lawmakers from across party lines to suggest concrete steps to curb pornography on social media and other Internet platforms which is adversely affecting children.
Event Highlights
The reaction came after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked about Chinese incursion. "Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships till Andaman & Nicobar. We keep an aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we soft towards China?" he asked.
Rajnath Singh, further, says, "There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there. India is developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and air fields on the China border to ensure the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country."
Leader of Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises security questions following yesterday's reports of Chinese incursion in the Indian Ocean. He attacks the Defence Minister over the incident calling it a "grave issue of the country's security". In his rebuttal, Rajnath Singh says, "Issues of incursions have been reported many times and we have dealt with them."
List of Business in Rajya Sabha | Today's Legislative Business in the Rajya Sabha will see the Bill concerning the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi for consideration and passing. The list of business also includes tabling of several papers and reports. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019. This Bill will provide special provisions for the National Capital Territory of Delhi for recognising the property rights of residents in unauthorised colonies.
Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha | Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu.' Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, too,has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern over the safety of girl students in Allahabad University Hostel.' Meanwhile, TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to release central funds for West Bengal due to devastation caused by Cyclone Bulbul.
Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha | Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Chinese intrusion reported in Andaman and Nicobar islands'. The Indian Navy chief had yesterday said that an unauthorised Chinese vessel had entered Indian waters in the strategic Indian Ocean Region in September, with media reports suggesting a warship was deployed to repel the vessel.
List of Business in Lok Sabha Today | Today's List of Business in the Lok Sabha will see two important bills to be moved for consideration by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will introduce the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2019 for consideration of the House. This bill will authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20. Sitharaman will also move the International Financial Series Centres Authority Bill, 2019 for consideration. This Bill is to provide for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services in India and for matters connected therewith.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Image: LSTV/PTI)
He added: "There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there. India is developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and air fields on the China border to ensure the unity, security, and sovereignty of the country."
