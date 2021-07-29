LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Govt Slams Oppn for Din Over Pegasus Row, Washout Fears Loom Over Session Parliament Monsoonn Session LIVE Updates: Holding placards and trooping into the Well of the House, the Opposition intensified its protests in Lok Sabha on Wednesday over Pegasus snooping, farm laws. News18.com | July 29, 2021, 09:10 IST