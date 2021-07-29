Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Govt Slams Oppn for Din Over Pegasus Row, Washout Fears Loom Over Session

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Opposition has sharpened its claws and is in no mood to relent even after a near-complete wash-out of the first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament this week. Holding placards and trooping into the Well of the House, the Opposition intensified its protests in Lok Sabha on Wednesday over Pegasus snooping, farm laws, and other issues with some members even hurling papers and torn placards in the House, but the government went ahead with its legislative agenda and three bills were passed amid the din. The House was adjourned repeatedly over uproar and sloganeering by the Opposition. The main issues continue to be Pegasus and farm laws. The government on Wednesday said it is ready to discuss any issue but the Opposition is behaving in a manner that is not good for democracy.
Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned again on Wednesday, the third time till 2:45 pm, amid continued protests and sloganeering by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and price rise. The House was first adjourned till 12 noon and then till 2 pm. As soon as the House resumed at 2:00 pm after lunch, BJP member Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, called the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to move The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 for the consideration of the House. Even as the minister briefed the House about the Bill, Opposition members continued raising slogans. She spoke till 2:15 pm. Opposition members refused to relent despite repeated request by Chair to go back to their seats and allow the Bill to be passed as it concerns children. Kalita then adjourned the House for half an hour till 2:45 pm.
Meanwhile, the meeting of the Information and Technology Committee, led by former minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was also adjourned on Wednesday because of the lack of quorum and a face-off between BJP and Opposition MPs over the Pegasus row. Sources say that the members of the BJP — including Nishikant Dubey, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sanjay Seth, Locket Chatterjee and others — went to the committee meeting but did not sign after which the meeting had to be called off because in the Opposition camp only nine MPs were present and a quorum required at least 10 MPs to be present.
Opposition Damaged Dignity of Parliament, Says BJP | The BJP on Wednesday hit out at the opposition parties for creating ruckus in the Lok Sabha and throwing papers at the Chair, saying they have ashamed the world's largest democracy and damaged the dignity of Parliament. Amid protest by opposition members over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times on Wednesday. The House witnessed unruly scenes when Congress and Left members threw papers and torn placards at the Chair and Treasury benches. A placard thrown by an MP fell in the press gallery.
It's Anti-national to Not Discuss Covid in Parliament: BJP Hits Back at Cong | Asserting that preventing a possible Covid third wave is the biggest issue now, the BJP hit out at opposition parties on Wednesday for disrupting Parliament proceedings over "manufactured" matters like the Pegasus issue and claimed it was "anti-national" to not discuss the pandemic in both the Houses. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also made light of the unity among opposition parties against the Narendra Modi government, saying they were united earlier too and the main motivation of these parties, from the Congress to several regional ones, was to protect their "family interests".
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday demanded the removal of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as the head of the Parliamentary panel on Information Technology, alleging that he was using his position in a discriminatory manner. Dubey raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, saying a letter has already been submitted to the Speaker in this regard on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fifth time on Wednesday as Opposition members created a ruckus in the House while protesting over the Pegasus row and other issues.
Parliament Passes Amendment Bill to Strengthen Juvenile Justice Law | Parliament passed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, which seeks to increase the role of district magistrates and additional district magistrates in matters concerning child care and adoption. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani moved the Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and it was passed amid a ruckus as the Opposition parties kept up their protests over Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and price rise.
Oppn United for Discussion on Pegasus Issue: Rahul Gandhi | "The opposition is united for a discussion on the Pegasus issue... We are not going anywhere till it is discussed in Parliament," Gandhi told reporters in the presence of leaders of 13 other opposition parties at Vijay Chowk near Parliament. He also rejected the government's charges on the disruption of Parliament and said the opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility.
Oppn Hardens Stand on Pegasus Issue, Presses for Discussion | Several leaders decided to submit similar adjournment notices on the matter of the snooping row targeting a host of people, including political leaders, journalists and civil society activists. Demanding a debate in Parliament in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused them of "hitting the soul of India's democracy by snooping upon its institutions".
Unity was the opposition mantra for the day as multiple leaders took on the government for allegedly suppressing their voices and toughened their stand both inside and outside Parliament, where the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following protests and the Rajya Sabha was also repeatedly disrupted.
