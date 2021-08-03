Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: 14 Oppn Parties to Meet Over Breakfast to Decide on 'Mock Parliament'

Amid the ongoing deadlock in the Parliament, 14 opposition parties will meet on Tuesday before the start of the session to decide on the option of a ‘mock parliament’ outside. A breakfast meeting will be held at around 9:30 am at the Constitution Club in Delhi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

“All floor leaders and other MPs will join the meeting," Kharge said. The opposition parties allege their voice is not being heard in parliament. The monsoon session is facing disruptions over Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws ever since the session began on July 19. Sources said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also attend the meeting.

Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments on Monday as Opposition MPs continued their protest over the Pegasus snooping row and other matters, even as it passed the Inland Vessels Bill-2021 amid the din. When Rajya Sabha reassembled at 3.36 pm after multiple adjournments, the government moved two legislations — The Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2021 and The Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2021 — for passage.

Here are the latest updates about the Monsoon Session of the Parliament:

- Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached out to at least two senior leaders in the opposition in an effort to end the logjam in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, but with both the government and the Opposition sticking to their respective positions, chances of a breakthrough seems unlikely. The defence minister spoke to the Rajya Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha chief Sudip Bandopadhyay.

- The Trinamool Congress (TMC) yesterday said that the entire opposition is in agreement that the issue of national security and Pegasus should be discussed in Parliament in the presence of both Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At a press briefing, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien also said that the farm laws should be repealed.

- Parliament passed The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, which aims to bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country. Lok Sabha had passed the Bill already on July 29. It was cleared by Rajya Sabha Monday by a voice vote amid Opposition protest and sloganeering over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

- Rajya Sabha Leader of Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Centre wants the Parliament to be under chaos, so that their Bills get passed and issues like inflation, covid, fuel prices among other remains behind the curtains.

