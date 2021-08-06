Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Congress MP Issues Notice in Lok Sabha to Discuss Farm Laws

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Since the beginning of the monsoon session of parliament, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have witnessed constant disruptions, with face-offs between the government and the opposition.

Amid the opposition’s protest over the pegasus snooping scandal and other issues, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 5 pm and 11 am respectively for Friday. Earlier on Wednesday, six Trinamool Congress MPs were ordered to leave the Rajya Sabha over ‘grossly disorderly’ conduct, after they entered the well of the house and displayed placards while protesting over the Pegasus scandal.

More than ₹ 133 crore in taxpayer money has been lost because of parliament disruptions in the monsoon session, government sources had said on Saturday.

Here are Live Updates from the parliament:

9:15 AM Congress MP Issues notice to discuss farm laws.

