Oppn Leaders' 'Urgent Meeting' Today as Both House Adjourned Sine Die, Will Protest at Parl's Gandhi Statue | LIVE

An urgent meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be held on Thursday in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition at 10 am. The meeting is to discuss the incidents that happened in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday followed by a protest at the Gandhi statue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed pain that the House did not run smoothly during the Monsoon session amid the opposition’s ruckus over several issues. Addressing the media after the House was adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period), he said members holding placards, raising slogans in the Well of Lok Sabha was not in accordance with its traditions.

Lok Sabha functioned only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon session and its productivity was at 22 per cent, Birla said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu broke down as he spoke about the ruckus by Opposition MPs, even while Naidu was speaking, slogans were continuously raised over various issues. Naidu said the ‘sacredness’ of the House was destroyed, adding he could not sleep last night.

Here are the Live updates of the parliament

7:30 AM: Opposition leaders to meet today at 10 am followed by a protest at the Gandhi statue.

