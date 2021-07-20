Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Suo Motu Statement by IT Minister on Pegasus Row; Floor Leaders to be Briefed on Covid-19 Situation

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to make a suo motu statement on the Pegasus row in Rahya Sabha today, a day after proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were washed out due to uproar by the Opposition over farm laws as well as the snooping row. Vaishnaw on Monday dismissed media reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations levelled just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at maligning Indian democracy. In a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that with several checks and balances being in place, “any sort of illegal surveillance” by unauthorised persons is not possible in India.
The minister made this statement in response to media reports that spyware Pegasus was being used to conduct surveillance on several Indians, including political leaders, government officials and journalists. Interestingly, Vaishnaw’s name too figures among the potential targets of surveillance through Pegasus, an Israeli spyware, according to news website The Wire.
“A highly sensational story was published by a web portal yesterday night…. The press report appeared a day before the Monsoon session of the Parliament. This cannot be a coincidence. In the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports have no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties…. The press report of July 18, 2021 also appeared to be an attempt to malign the Indian democracy and a well-established institution,” the minister said.
Oppn Expected to be Present in Meet Called by PM Modi | At the meeting on Covid called by the government at 6pm today to be chaired by PM Modi, all floor leaders are expected to be present. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal will also be present. A presentation will also be made by health ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Opposition for creating a ruckus and preventing him from introducing newly- inducted Union ministers in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, saying such a "negative mindset" has never been seen in Parliament. As the Prime Minister rose in Lok Sabha to introduce the new ministers, Opposition members created an uproar by raising slogans.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India’s development trajectory through their conspiracies.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their conspiracies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not introduce his new minsters in the Parliament amid uproar from the opposition.
Feel Sad That Oppn Didn't Allow Me Opportunity to Be Introduced in Parliament by PM: Rijiju | Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Monday said he felt sad that the Opposition did not allow him the opportunity to be introduced in Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first from the tribal community to hold the post. He was referring to the stormy start of the Parliament's Monsoon Session Monday with the Opposition, protesting over a host of issues including farm laws and fuel price hike, preventing the prime minister from introducing newly-inducted Union ministers, a customary practice.
But I'm sad. As the first Tribal to be Minister of Law and Justice of the country, I didn't get the opportunity to be introduced in the Parliament by Hon'ble PM as Congress and allies disrupted the introduction of Council of Ministers in which SC, ST, OBC & Women got a big place https://t.co/Utd2qNFsW2— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 19, 2021
Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhishan will address floor leaders of political parties on Covid-19 on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhushan will address the leaders at 6pm, and is also expected to show presentations on the pandemic and how it was managed. At an all-party meeting on Sunday, opposition parties had objected to the government’s offer for a joint address by Modi to all floor leaders in a building in the Parliament complex.
