Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Oppn Sharpens Claws to Take on Govt Over Oxygen Deaths Claim; Farmers' Protest Today Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Congress Rajya Sabha lawmaker KC Venugopal, who is set to move a privilege motion around 10 am, said the Centre had lied about the deaths due to lack of oxygen. News18.com | July 22, 2021, 08:22 IST