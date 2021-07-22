Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Oppn Sharpens Claws to Take on Govt Over Oxygen Deaths Claim; Farmers' Protest Today

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Parliament is all set for a stormy session today as the Opposition plans to corner the government against its “lie” on deaths related to shortage of oxygen supply during second wave. Congress Rajya Sabha lawmaker KC Venugopal, who is set to move a privilege motion around 10 am, said the Centre had lied about the deaths due to lack of oxygen. Deaths of patients in hospitals due to lack of the life-saving gas were reported from several states during the peak of the second wave in April-May as the demand for medical oxygen zoomed. However, defending the government, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Centre’s reply was based on the figures provided by states and UTs as health is a state subject. As the Centre made the statement, a fiery attack from the Opposition – including Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Samajwadi Party — ensued. However, there were also several states such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu which denied that people had died due to oxygen scarcity.
Meanwhile, the farmers’ issue is set to gain traction once again as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) an umbrella body of protesting farm unions, will be holding a series of demonstrations at the Jantar Mantar near Parliament in New Delhi from today. The farmers’ movement was granted permission to hold a demonstration at the site, on the condition that only a maximum of 200 protestors will be allowed till August 9. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait confirmed that a total of 200 farmers under the SKM will daily go to the Jantar Mantar in a bus as has been allowed by Anil Baijal, the lieutenant-governor of Delhi.
Protesting farmers have also been asked to provide an affidavit declaring that all Covid-19 norms will be followed and that the movement will be peaceful. The demonstrators will be met with heavy security deployment in the area amid the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The protesting farmers have said their demonstrations against the three agri laws passed by the central government will continue till August 13, if the monsoon session of Parliament is to end on that day. However, Delhi’s lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal has only allowed the farmers to continue their protest demonstrations till August 9.
Defence Minister to Move Essential Defence Services Bill in LS | Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will move The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 to provide for the maintenance of essential defence services so as to secure the security of nation and the life and property of public at large and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
Rahul Gandhi said that the truth is Government of India’s wrong decisions during Covid second wave killed 50 lakh of our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers.
