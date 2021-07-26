Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: House to Resume Today After Ruckus Over Pegasus, Farm Laws

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Parliament is all set to meet today after the Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues continued to mar the proceedings in both the Houses, which are meeting after the Eid holiday and the weekend. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday following ruckus by the opposition. When the Lok Sabha met at 12 noon after first adjournment, opposition members including Congress, TMC and DMK again trooped into the well raising slogans against the government. The Presiding Officer repeatedly asked the agitating members to allow the House to function but in vain. Later, the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, when the House met for the day, opposition members demanding a judicial probe into alleged Pegasus snooping disrupted the proceedings. Shiromani Akali Dal members were protesting against the three Farm Laws. Amid the pandemonium Speaker Om Birla tried to run the Question Hour. He urged the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the House to function. As the opposition protest continued the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon. Earlier, Birla greeted Indian contingent to Tokyo Olympics 2020 on behalf of the House.
In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after third adjournment at 2.30 PM, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise the issue of his adjournment motion on Pegasus snooping issue. But he was disallowed. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already replied to the issue and there is no point to discuss it now. Members from Congress, DMK, TMC and others created an uproar which led to adjournment of the House for the day. Earlier the House witnessed three adjournments. At 12.30 PM, when the House reassembled after second adjournment, suspended TMC MP Shantanu Sen refused to withdraw from the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh repeatedly asked him to leave the House but the member did not relent. Later, the House was adjourned till 2.30 PM. Members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena, Left and others were on their feet raising the Pegasus snooping issue. At 12 noon, it was briefly adjourned till 12.30 as Sen refused to leave the House.
Naidu described the snatching and tearing of a copy of the Statement of Minister in the House as an assault on the country’s Parliamentary democracy. He expressed deep anguish over the course of events during the Monsoon Session. He said, in the meeting of leaders ahead of the session, they had expressed a keen desire to have a productive session. He urged the leaders to walk their talk by enabling smooth functioning of the House as disrupting the House is certainly no way of doing justice for which members are all here.
RS Proceedings Were Adjourned Four Times on Friday Amid Protests Over Pegasus Snooping Row | Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day following protests by opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row. The Upper House of Parliament was adjourned four times on Friday amid uproar by opposition members for a discussion on the issue. When the House reassembled at 2.30 pm following a third adjournment, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion on the Pegasus spyware controversy. “I have given a notice under rule 267 regarding the recent allegations in the media of government carrying out spying and online surveillance of several senior politicians, judges of Supreme Court and high courts, journalist of…," Kharge said. However, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, said a statement has already been made by the government and a discussion has been started on this issue.
Govt to Push Key Bills in Parliament| After the first week of Parliament’s monsoon session which included numerous protests by the opposition triggering adjournments, the ruling dispensation plans to push key bills this week, people aware of the developments told HT. Only 14 working days are remaining in the session.
