Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Oppn Meet Today to Chalk Out Strategy as Logjam Persists

Addressing a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party, PM Modi blamed the Congress for deliberately fending off attempts at resolving an impasse that has disrupted proceedings and hampered work in this parliament session. He pointed to the Congress’ boycott of last week’s all-party meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, and said the party had also prevented others from attending.

The Parliament remained disrupted on Tuesday amid sloganeering and protest by the opposition parties on the floor of the house leading to adjournment throughout the day in both the houses of the Parliament. The IT committee has also called a meeting at 4pm today where officials from the IT and Union Minister will be present.

