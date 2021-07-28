Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Oppn Meet Today to Chalk Out Strategy as Logjam Persists

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The opposition parties will meet in the Parliament on Wednesday to chalk out future course of action in the Pegasus issue ahead of today’s session in both the houses. This comes after continuous protests in Parliament by the Opposition, which has resulted in disrupted proceedings since July 19. After repeated adjournments on their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue, leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha met on Tuesday evening and decided a meeting of leaders of both houses will be held at 10 am on Wednesday chalk out a joint strategy. Congress’ chief whip in the lower house, K. Suresh told media that the opposition will move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Pegasus issue. The Parliament proceedings witnessed repeated adjournments on Tuesday too as the opposition wants the government to take up Pegasus issue and farm laws for discussion.
Opposition parties held a press conference in which Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said, “One thing is very clear, the blame of the deadlock in Parliament lies squarely at the door of the government. Government is not interested in a meaningful discussion and debate. This government does not believe in its accountability to the people of India through the Parliament.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday asked BJP MPs to “expose” the Congress for not allowing the monsoon session of parliament which has seen repeated disruptions by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to submit adjournment motion on Pegasus in Lok Sabha. Opposition parties will meet at 10 am in the Parliament on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi will also attend the meeting.
Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to chair a meeting of all-like minded Opposition parties at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action in both the Houses— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021
A meeting of all like minded opposition parties will take place in Parliament at 10am. The meeting will be chaired by Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wherein Opposition leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will chalk out future course of action.
There are around 15 questions related to farmers. If the Opposition members are really concerned about the farmers, then they should listen to what the government has to say, Tomar said. "Disruptions are lowering the decorum of the House," he added. The Opposition, as well as various farmers' unions, have been protesting against the three farm laws.
If You're Concerned About Farmers, Allow LS to Function: Agri Min Tomar Tells Oppn | Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday took a swipe at the protesting Opposition members in Lok Sabha, saying if they are concerned about farmers, then they should allow the House to function. He made the remarks while replying to a supplementary query related to an insurance scheme for farmers during the Question Hour as the Opposition members continued their sloganeering on various issues, including the Pegasus snooping allegations and the new farm laws.
Seven Oppn Parties Urge Prez to Instruct Govt to Discuss Farmers' Issues, Pegasus in Parl | Seven opposition parties have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention to direct the government to discuss farmers' issues and Pegasus phone-tapping in Parliament, NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Tuesday. The BSP, RLP, SAD, National Conference, CPI and the CPI(M), besides the NCP, are the signatories to the letter.
MPs belonging to seven opposition parties wrote to President Kovind seeking his intervention to direct the government to discuss farmers' issues and Pegasus spyware report in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. The session concludes on August 13. The BSP, RLP, SAD, National Conference, CPI and the CPI(M) besides the NCP are the signatories to the letter. The main opposition party Congress is not among the signatories.
PM Asks BJP MPs to Expose Opposition Parties as Parliament Remains Stalled | With Parliament proceedings stalled for the sixth day over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reported to have asked BJP MPs on Tuesday to expose the opposition parties as the government is ready for discussions on all issues but they are not letting the two Houses to function. According to BJP sources, Prime Minister Modi said this to his party MPs in his address to the BJP parliamentary party meeting.
Addressing a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party, PM Modi blamed the Congress for deliberately fending off attempts at resolving an impasse that has disrupted proceedings and hampered work in this parliament session. He pointed to the Congress’ boycott of last week’s all-party meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, and said the party had also prevented others from attending.
The Parliament remained disrupted on Tuesday amid sloganeering and protest by the opposition parties on the floor of the house leading to adjournment throughout the day in both the houses of the Parliament. The IT committee has also called a meeting at 4pm today where officials from the IT and Union Minister will be present.
