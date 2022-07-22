Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: After Logjams, Cong's 'GST, Price Rise Talks' Condition on Productivity; Anurag Thakur Slams Oppn

Live now
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday took on the opposition parties for protesting against Goods and Services Tax on essential items in Parliament saying they should have raised the matter in the GST Council instead. Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha have been witnessing loud protests by opposition parties, including the Congress, over several issues ranging Read More
Amid the logjam in Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday suggested that the rules of procedure may be altered to have one day of the week for any matter the Opposition wishes to discuss with the government having no right to veto this. The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18 with the Opposition seeking a debate on price rise and GST on certain items of daily use. “Logjam in Parliament. For a start: Alter rules of procedure: One day of the week for any matter the opposition wishes to discuss. Government should have no right to veto on this,” Sibal said in a tweet. “No legislation should be passed without discussion. On this opposition to cooperate,” he said. The suggestion by Sibal, who took oath as Rajya Sabha member as an Independent for a fresh term, comes after the first three day of the Monsoon session were nearly washed out.
“They (representatives of non-BJP state governments) go to GST Council meeting and do not voice their concerns, but come here to protest and show placards,” Thakur said while replying to supplementary queries on whether the government is taking action against false propaganda carried on social media as well as by some elected representatives. Without naming anyone, he also criticised some opposition leaders for creating doubts among the public regarding Covid vaccines and the Agnipath scheme. He said despite this, 200 crore vaccine doses have been already administered.
He stated that certain elected members and former public representatives are engaged in creating confusion regarding GST on essential items, Covid vaccination and Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces. “We urge them not to engage in false propaganda,” he said, and also urged the media not to give prominence to such statements. Thakur was replying amid continued protest and slogan shouting against the government by opposition MPs, including those from the AAP and Left parties.
Amid the logjam in Parliament, the Congress on Thursday said the Opposition wants Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to function but its only demand is that the first debate this session should be on price rise and levying of GST on certain food items of daily use. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18 with the Opposition seeking this debate. At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said from the Opposition parties’ side there is only one demand that immediately there should be a debate on price rise and “GST hike on (certain) food items”. “We want to Parliament to function but we have one demand that the first debate should be on price rise and GST hike on food items,” he said. “Government often says we are ready for debate, it is said for all issues and all governments say this. If tomorrow, the government says at 11 AM or 11:15 AM that it is ready for debate on price rise in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, then Opposition is ready,” he asserted.
Amid the din, Thakur said the government banned 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts and 747 URLs (uniform resource locator) on the web in 2021-22 which were engaged in anti-India activities. He asserted that the government does not hesitate in taking action against those engaged in anti-national activities.
“Those (members of opposition) standing here (in the Well of the House) do not raise their voice against elements working against the interest of the country. But we have taken action against them,” he said. Thakur further said some members in the opposition parties protesting in the House engages themselves in false propaganda and spread lies.
To a supplementary question by RJD MP Manoj Jha on recent legal action against fact-checkers, the minister said it was important to understand who are fact checkers and who are involved in criminal activities. “We have to ensure no one should create unrest in the society in name of fact checking. If anyone complains against such people, the law takes it own course,” he said.
Thakur further said it is the state law enforcement agencies of states take action on complaints, and not his ministry.
