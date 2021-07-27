Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Washout Again? Protests Against Pegasus, Farm Laws Dominate

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Both Houses of Parliament will convene today after uproarious scenes due to the Opposition’s protest against farm laws and the Pegasus snooping row forced proceedings to be washed out. In the midst of the din, the Lok Sabha managed to pass the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 after which the House was adjourned as protesting MPs demanded a probe into the phone hacking allegations despite repeated requests from the presiding officers. Moving the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the changes in the legislation are aimed at improving the MSME sector.
In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition once again raised the Pegasus issue, even as chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern that 90 members had been denied the opportunity to raise crucial issues in the House due to repeated adjournments. As the proceedings began, opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House with placards saying ‘Big Brother is Watching’ as they demanded a probe. The House had to be adjourned thrice before proceedings were called off for the day. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said he had approached the opposition for a cup of tea for an informal discussion but parties refused to turn up.
A total of 69 zero hour mentions, including 12 admitted for Monday, and 23 special mentions by as many members could not be raised during the last week and Monday due to persistent disruptions.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge met several opposition leaders on Monday morning in his chamber and decided to give a notice under Rule 267 for holding a discussion on the issue. Both houses of Parliament were disrupted and failed to transact any business on Monday as the opposition created uproar over the Pegasus issue.
Parliament Not Functioning as Govt Not Agreeing to Oppn Demand: Cong | Parliament is not functioning as the government is not agreeing to the Opposition's "united" demand for a discussion on Pegasus snooping issue, the Congress alleged on Monday after proceedings in both houses were again disrupted by their protests. The party also said that the opposition wants a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the entire scandal.
READ | TMC to Maintain 'Attendance Register' for Parliament Sessions, MPs Asked to Coordinate More With Cong
Setting a proactive role for Trinamool Congress in the Parliament, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said a register would be maintained to ensure 100 per cent attendance by…
Only two bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session which began on July 19. The House has seen repeated disruptions over the alleged Pegasus spying allegations, fuel price hike and three new farm laws since the session started. As soon as the House met at 3 pm after repeated adjournments during the day, Lok Sabha took up the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021, separately.
Parliament Proceedings Remain Disrupted over Pegasus Issue | in Proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted before being called off for the day as opposition members protested over the alleged phone-tapping and other issues and demanded discussions on them in the House. Amid the uproar, the Lok Sabha passed two bills as the government pushed its legislative agenda.
Nirmala Sitharaman to Introduce Appropriation (No.4) Bill | Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022.
Two Bills Passed in Lok Sabha Yesterday | A bill that seeks to declare Haryana-based NIFTEM and Tamil Nadu-based IIFPT as institutions of national importance was passed in Parliament on Monday, which Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said will further boost the sector. The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid protest on various issues.
These matters covered wide-ranging issues, ranging from shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and rising unemployment due to the continuing pandemic to fuel hikes and the resultant increase in prices of essential commodities, and alleged attacks on the freedom of press and the situation in Lakshadweep.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here