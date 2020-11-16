Parliament Not to Hold Winter Session Due to Covid-19 Concern; May be Merged with Monsoon Session

As Delhi witnesses yet another surge in COVID-19 cases, and a further spike due to cold is being predicted in the coming months, the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament may be merged with the Budget session.

Sources told CNN News18 an official communication and decision will be taken after a meeting between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The winter session usually starts around the end of November and continues till mid-December.

It is being said the Winter Session would be merged with the Budget Session, scheduled to begin around the end of January. The Union Budget is presented each year on February 1.

The Budget session was also curtailed earlier this year amid the looming threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per convention, three sessions of Parliament are held in a year. The Constitution mandates there should not be a gap of six months or more between two sessions.

During the Monsoon Session of parliament, nearly 40 MPs had tested positive for the virus, while over 400 staff of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also infected.

The session was cut short by eight days and concluded on September 24.