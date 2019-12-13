Parliament Panel Concerned over 'Meagre' Allowance for ST Students under Post-matric Scholarship Scheme

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has expressed deep concern on the "meagre" maintenance allowance for the beneficiaries of post-matric scholarship scheme for tribal students.

It has asked the Tribal Affairs Ministry to revise it on priority basis.

"The maintenance allowance for degree/post graduate/PhD and other courses ranges from maximum Rs 230 to Rs 550 for day scholars and Rs 380 to Rs 1,200 for hostlers," the committee said in a report table in Parliament on Thursday.

"As the amount is very meagre, it needs to be revised keeping in view the rising cost of education. The committee is sad that this allowance has not been revised since the year 2010," it said.

As a result, poor tribal students are struggling to complete their education. Therefore, the ministry should address this issue on priority basis, it said.

The ministry informed the committee that the details of beneficiaries maintained by states and union territories are uploaded by them on the direct benefit transfer management information system portal.

The committee noted that the ministry is continuously striving to reduce the time lag between the date of application and disbursal of allowance. This is to ensure that the scholarship is released in the same academic year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.