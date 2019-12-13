Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Parliament Panel Concerned over 'Meagre' Allowance for ST Students under Post-matric Scholarship Scheme

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment asked the Tribal Affairs Ministry to revise the allowance to ST students under the scholarship on priority basis.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Parliament Panel Concerned over 'Meagre' Allowance for ST Students under Post-matric Scholarship Scheme
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has expressed deep concern on the "meagre" maintenance allowance for the beneficiaries of post-matric scholarship scheme for tribal students.

It has asked the Tribal Affairs Ministry to revise it on priority basis.

"The maintenance allowance for degree/post graduate/PhD and other courses ranges from maximum Rs 230 to Rs 550 for day scholars and Rs 380 to Rs 1,200 for hostlers," the committee said in a report table in Parliament on Thursday.

"As the amount is very meagre, it needs to be revised keeping in view the rising cost of education. The committee is sad that this allowance has not been revised since the year 2010," it said.

As a result, poor tribal students are struggling to complete their education. Therefore, the ministry should address this issue on priority basis, it said.

The ministry informed the committee that the details of beneficiaries maintained by states and union territories are uploaded by them on the direct benefit transfer management information system portal.

The committee noted that the ministry is continuously striving to reduce the time lag between the date of application and disbursal of allowance. This is to ensure that the scholarship is released in the same academic year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram