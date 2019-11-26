English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parliament Passes National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill
The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote. It has already been cleared by the Rajya Sabha.
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)
New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday gave its nod to a Bill which seeks to declare four National Institutes of Design in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance.
Several amendments to the Bill moved by opposition members were defeated by voice vote.
The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote. It has already been cleared by the Rajya Sabha.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Harry Potter Film with Original Cast to Begin Shooting in 2020, Matthew Lewis Tweets
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Pet Dog, Kalu, Has Become the Internet's Newest Celebrity
- PUBG Mobile Death Race Mode: Here’s Everything We Know So Far
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes