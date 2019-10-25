Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Parliament to be Redesigned by Ahmedabad Firm, Contract Awarded For Rs 229 Crore

HCP Design Planning, which is headed by Bimal Patel had also carried out the redevelopment of the central vista in Gandhinagar and the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Parliament to be Redesigned by Ahmedabad Firm, Contract Awarded For Rs 229 Crore
Representative Image.

New Delhi: Ahmedabad-based company, HCP Design Planning, has been chosen as the architectural consultant for the ambitious redevelopment of the Parliament building.

The company headed by Bimal Patel had also carried out the redevelopment of the central vista in Gandhinagar and the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. The contract has been awarded at a cost of Rs 229.7 crore much below the estimated Rs 448 crore, Urban Development Minister, Hardeep Puri said.

The consulting cost is usually 3 to 5 per cent of the total cost, Puri said although he declined to give the figure. Puri said the heritage buildings will not be pulled down as part of the iconic plan for a new look Delhi.

This will include a new central secretariat building as many government offices are spread over Delhi-NCR and Rs 1,000 crore a month is spent on rent.

Puri said this construction is happening with a target to fulfil the needs of at least 250 years. The minister said the time has now come for building modern and defining characteristics of Delhi as the national capital for 250 years.

Calling it a transformational step for Delhi, the Minister said several measures have been taken including allowing ownership rights for the unauthorised colonies. The Delhi Assembly elections are slated in a few months. Puri said the new redevelopment of the Parliament building will be finished by August 2022.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram