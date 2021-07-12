Parliament to Discuss Private Member Bills on Population Control in Monsoon Session

The Parliament will discuss private member bills on population control in the upcoming Monsson Session, according to the details available with secretariats of both the Houses.

The bill was earlier moved by BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Ravi Kishan. The Lok Sabha will take up the bill for discussion on July 23. The same day, Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Kirori Lal Meena will introduce a private member bill on Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Monsoon Session begins from July 19. These proposed legislations are in line with the BJP’s agenda.

On August 6, Rajya Sabha will take up discussion on a private member bill on population control moved by BJP MP in Rajya Sabha Rakesh Sinha.

Both the proposed legislations on population control stress on de-incentivising couples from having more than two children, by making them ineligible for government jobs and other facilities and services provided by the State.

Reached for comment, Sinha said population growth has been ringing an “alarm bell” for the country and asserted that a central law is “most required” as it will be applicable across the nation. The unchecked population growth needs to be regulated, he added.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a critical intervention in the debate over the issue during his speech on August 15 last year, the BJP MP said that the PM had called for a balance between resources and population. The discourse over the issue should not be seen through caste and religious angles, Sinha said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here