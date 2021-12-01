Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Discussion on Covid-19 in Lok Sabha Amid Omicron; Cong to Stage Protest Against MPs’ Suspension

Read more

The MPs were suspended by the House for exhibiting violent behaviour during the Monsoon session. And following the decision, the members of Congress and other opposition parties staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in protest against the decision made.

The stalemate over the issue has cast a shadow on the winter session leading to a washout of the second day of the proceedings. The government, however, did not take up any bill on Tuesday saying it would wait for the opposition members to return before any business is taken up in the ‘true democratic spirit’. Reportedly, after complete disarray at the Parliament for two days, Congress and Trinamool Congress have assured that they will ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses.

Meanwhile, amid protests and chaos, the lower house of the parliament is adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday.

On Monday, the winter session began amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition, who demanded discussion around the Farm Laws Repeal Bill. However, within minutes of being tabled, the bill was passed by both the houses of the parliament. The opposition’s demand of discussion on the bill was an attempt to guarantee farmers some of their other demands that go beyond just the repeal of the three farm laws.

However, for the rest of the Winter Session, taking place over 19 sittings, other bills are expected to be passed, including the crucial Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. The session is also expected to introduce one finance bill in addition to the 36 legislative bills.

