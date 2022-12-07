CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • Parliament LIVE Updates: 16 New Bills Lined Up, LAC Standoff & Inflation on Oppn's Discussion List as Winter Session Begins Today

Live now

Parliament LIVE Updates: 16 New Bills Lined Up, LAC Standoff & Inflation on Oppn's Discussion List as Winter Session Begins Today

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Demand for discussion on price rise, unemployment and the situation along the Sino-India border dominated the all-party meeting with the Centre assuring it will take up the issues according to the rules and norms of Parliament.

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 07:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The Parliament winter session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days. (Reuters Photo)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Winter session of Parliament is all set to begin on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a speech on day 1 of the session. The Government plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the winter session. The Opposition on the other hand seeks to corner the government over a host of issues including the situation on the border with China. Read More

Dec 07, 2022 07:59 IST

Opposition Meet on Day 1 of Winter Session of Parliament

Congress President Kharge has called for a meeting of like-minded opposition leaders at 9.45 am to discuss the strategy for the parliament session.

Dec 07, 2022 07:58 IST

Winter Session of Parliament – What to Expect

  • Government to introduce 16 bills
  • 2 bills to bring reforms in cantonment areas expected
  • Session to amend Forest Conservation Act
  • Bill on N.E water management authority expected
  • 4 amendments to the scheduled tribe order expected
Dec 07, 2022 07:56 IST

Winter Session of Parliament – Flashpoints

‘Contentious’ Bills this session

  1. Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  2. Multi-State Cooperatives (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  3. Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Dec 07, 2022 07:51 IST

Winter Session of Parliament – Opposition's Key Issues

  1. Economic Distress
  2. India-China Border Standoff
  3. ‘Intrusion of government in judiciary’
  4. ‘Misuse of central agencies like ED, CBI’
  5. ‘Demolition of national institutions’
Dec 07, 2022 07:44 IST

Parliament Winter Session: What to Expect

Dec 07, 2022 07:43 IST

Parliament Winter Session: Rajya Sabha Agenda Today

  • Obituary references to be made to MPs who lost their lives.
  • Union Minister Smriti Irani to make statement on “Issues related to Safety of Women” pertaining to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
  • MEA S Jaishankar to make a Statement on “Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy”.
  • Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to move a bill to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, as passed by Lok Sabha and be taken into consideration for passing in Rajya Sabha.
Dec 07, 2022 07:38 IST

Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha Agenda Today

  • Obituary references to be made to MPs who lost their lives including sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav among others.
  • S Jaishankar to make a statement regarding ‘Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy’.
  • S Jaishankar to move the bill to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy.
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce a bill further to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002.
Dec 07, 2022 07:33 IST

Parliament Winter Session: PM to Address Media at 10 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his customary speech on day 1 of the Winter Session of the Parliament at around 10 am today.

Dec 07, 2022 07:31 IST

MEA S Jaishankar to Parliament Winter Session Today

S Jaishankar to make a statement regarding ‘Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy’ in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

MEA S Jaishankar to Parliament Winter Session Today

Dec 07, 2022 07:28 IST

Parliament Winter Session Agenda

Opposition’s Agenda

  • Congress gearing up to corner to government over a range of issues including the border situation with China
  • While the Biju Janata Dal (BJP) demanded passage of women reservation bill, the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction wanted the population control bill be cleared during the winter session.
  • Both Congress and Trinamool Congress raised the issue of alleged misuse of investigative agencies which was backed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and several other parties.
  • The Congress will also raise the issue of high inflation and price rise, falling value of the rupee, falling exports and high Goods and Services Tax rates.
Dec 07, 2022 07:28 IST

Parliament Winter Session Agenda

Government’s Agenda

  • Govt plans to introduce 16 bills and of all the bills that the government has listed for consideration in the session, the Congress said it is opposed to three bills — the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the forest conservation amendment bill, 2022.
  • Union minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh, who chaired the meeting where the leaders from more than 30 parties were present, sought cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of the session.
  • Centre assured the Opposition that it will take up the discussion on the issues related to price rise, unemployment and the situation along the China-India border according to the rules and norms of Parliament.

Read more

The winter session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.

The session is key as just a day after it starts, votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be counted. The outcome is likely have a bearing on the proceedings whichever way the results go.  Exit polls had on Monday predicted a big win for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

This Winter session is also likely to be the last session that will be held in the existing Parliament House.

On Tuesday, Union minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meet where he sought cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of the session. Leaders from more than 30 parties took part in the meeting, which was also attended by leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Demand for discussion on price rise, unemployment and the situation along the Sino-India border dominated the all-party meeting with the Centre assuring it will take up the issues according to the rules and norms of Parliament.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

    TAGS