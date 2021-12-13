Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Records 52.50% Productivity as 10 Days Left for Winter Session

Parliament LIVE Updates: Despite several adjournments, the Rajya Sabha has recorded a productivity of 52.50 per cent so far, an improvement of 5.6 per cent over that of the first week, according to news agency ANI. The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament will enter the 11th day today. Since the commencement of the session, a number of issues have been discussed, including the Nagaland firing and price rise, amid opposition protests. On the first day, the Centre passed the bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws in both Houses, ending the year-long protests by farmers. Meanwhile, the 12 suspended MPs have continued their protest against their suspension near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises. The Winter Session began on November 29 and will end on December 23.

In Lok Sabha today, Jagdambika Pal and Ramcharan Bohra will present the Tenth Report on ‘PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi)’ and Eleventh Action Taken Report on ‘Implementation of Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014’ (Hindi and English versions) of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs. In Rajya Sabha, Kiren Rijiju will move that the Bill further to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and the Bill be returned.

Earlier, the Nagaland firing led to a war of words in Parliament, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah had misled the Lok Sabha when he said that security forces had opened fire on civilians in Nagaland after they tried to flee.

Here are the latest updates from Parliament:

• Inside the House, the home minister had given a misleading statement when he said those people who were shot dead had tried to flee after being signalled to stop, Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour on Thursday. Those people who have been admitted to the hospital have said direct marise’. It means they have been shot directly, he said. Chowdhury said Congress President Sonia Gandhi had constituted a delegation comprising Lok Sabha members Gaurav Gogoi and Anto Antony to visit Mon village in Nagaland and share the grief of the locals whose family members were killed in the firing by security forces.

• On Monday, the home minister had expressed regret over the death of 14 civilians in Nagaland’s Mon district in three consecutive episodes of firing by security forces, the first of which was a case of mistaken identity. Narrating the sequence of events, Shah had told the Lok Sabha on Monday that the Army had received information on the movement of insurgents in Mon and ’21 Para Commando’ unit had laid an ambush.

• A vehicle was signalled to stop but it tried to speed away. Suspecting the presence of insurgents in the vehicle, the security personnel opened fire, he had said. Six out of eight occupants of the vehicle died in the firing by security forces, Shah had said, adding that later, it was found to be a case of mistaken identity.

