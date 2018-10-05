English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parliamentarians Flay Airlines For ‘Exorbitant Increase in Excess Luggage Charges’
Most private airlines allow only 15 kg of luggage on domestic flights and charge anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 500 for every subsequent kilogram. Air India is the only airline on which domestic fliers can take up to 25 kg check-in baggage free of charge.
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP PHOTO / ED JONES)
New Delhi: At a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Transport Tourism and Culture on Thursday, Parliamentarians panned private airlines for the "exorbitant increase in excess luggage charges", reported a national daily.
Most private airlines allow only 15 kg of luggage on domestic flights and charge anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 500 for every subsequent kilogram. Air India is the only airline on which domestic fliers can take up to 25 kg check-in baggage free of charge.
The members of the committee, headed by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien, contended that the prices were capricious. “The airlines charge for every gram above the allowed limit. There should be some flexibility in this at least on long-haul flights,” a member was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
Representatives from Jet Airways, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air Asia and Vistara attended the meeting.
The issue of "dynamic pricing" also came up for discussion during the meeting. The committee asked airlines to submit a report comparing the charges in India and across the world.
Members from Kerala slammed the airlines for increasing ticket prices manifold during the recent floods in the state.
“While we appreciate the services many of these airlines rendered like ferrying relief material, it was inhuman to have demand-driven prices. Our personal experience was that many people who wanted to return home from Dubai or other places in the Middle East to be with their families in the time of crisis had to buy ticket at a very high rate,” a committee member was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
