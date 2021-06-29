Parl Panel on IT Seeks Twitter's Explanation on Temporarily Locking RS Prasad's Account

As directed by Parliamentary panel for IT headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the Secretariat on Tuesday wrote to Twitter India demanding an explanation on what grounds the account of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was locked for an hour citing a “violation of the rules" reason.

Tharoor has sought Twitter’s response within two working days.

For the unversed, Twitter account of Prasad was blocked for an hour on June 25. When the minister and his team tried to log in to the Twitter account @rsprasad, they were presented a message saying, “Your account has been locked because Twitter received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Notice for content posted to your Twitter account. Under the DMCA copyright owners can notify Twitter claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid notice, Twitter will remove the identified material. Twitter maintains a repeat copyright infringer policy under repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. Accruing multiple DMCA strikes may lead to suspension of your account.”

The minister took to indigenous social messaging app Koo and later Twitter too to share his ‘peculiar’ experience.

After a while, Tharoor had put out a series of tweets and said that he will take up the matter in the IT committee and also questioned Twitter into the matter. It is to be noted here that the Congress leader had also been a victim of such a policy by Twitter.

According to sources in Lok Sabha, the Secretariat has confirmed that a letter to Twitter will be sent today.

Twitter has been embroiled in a war of words with the Centre over the new IT rules. The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country’s new IT rules.

