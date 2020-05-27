INDIA

1-MIN READ

Parliamentary Panel on Home Affairs to Meet on June 3; Asks Union Home Secretary to Brief it on Lockdown

File photo of Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla.

File photo of Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla.

This is the first meeting of the Parliamentary committee after the imposition of the lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
Parliamentary standing committee on home affairs has asked Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to appear before it on June 3 to brief it on the coronavirus-induced lockdown, sources said on Wednesday.

Chairman of the panel and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has convened a meeting of the panel on June 3, and notices have been sent to all members as well as the Union home secretary, sources said.

This is the first meeting of the Parliamentary committee after the imposition of the lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Sources said the home secretary has been asked to brief the committee on the situation arising due to the lockdown as well as on the coordination with states.

The plight of thousands of migrant workers trying to reach their native places during the lockdown period will also be discussed at the panel meeting, sources added.


