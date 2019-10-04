Take the pledge to vote

Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology to Examine UIDAI, Citizens' Data Security, Privacy

The committee will also review of functioning of the telecom regulator TRAI, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and the country's preparedness for 5G.

PTI

October 4, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has decided to examine the security and privacy of the citizens' data and review the functioning of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

The parliamentary standing committee on Information and Technology headed by Tharoor has selected various subjects for examination including policy issues on information technology including cross border data flows, artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT).

The committee will also review of functioning of the telecom regulator TRAI, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and the country's preparedness for 5G.

"Review of functioning of UIDAI, Citizens' data security and privacy, and digital payment and online security measures for data protection," are the subjects selected by the committee for examination," the Lok Sabha secretariat said in its bulletin.

Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social or online news media platforms, including special emphasis on women security in the digital space, will also be examined.

