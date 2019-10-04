Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology to Examine UIDAI, Citizens' Data Security, Privacy
The committee will also review of functioning of the telecom regulator TRAI, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and the country's preparedness for 5G.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has decided to examine the security and privacy of the citizens' data and review the functioning of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.
The parliamentary standing committee on Information and Technology headed by Tharoor has selected various subjects for examination including policy issues on information technology including cross border data flows, artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT).
The committee will also review of functioning of the telecom regulator TRAI, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and the country's preparedness for 5G.
"Review of functioning of UIDAI, Citizens' data security and privacy, and digital payment and online security measures for data protection," are the subjects selected by the committee for examination," the Lok Sabha secretariat said in its bulletin.
Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social or online news media platforms, including special emphasis on women security in the digital space, will also be examined.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Mints Rs 77.7 Cr in 2 Days
- In Pics: Hina Khan's Birthday Was full of Love, Flowers and Cake with Boyfriend Rocky and Friends
- This MBA Couple Sells Street Food Every Morning in Mumbai, Here's Why
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones