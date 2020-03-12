Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Parliamentary Panel Recommends Introduction of Facial Recognition Tech at Sensitive Airports

In its report tabled in Parliament on Thursday, it also urged the ministry of civil aviation to provide adequate funds to ensure the project is not delayed further.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Parliamentary Panel Recommends Introduction of Facial Recognition Tech at Sensitive Airports
Representative image of Parliament. (Twitter)

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Thursday recommended the introduction of facial recognition technology at sensitive airports this year and urged the civil aviation ministry to provide adequate funds for the project.

Flagging concerns over shortage of pilots in the country, the panel also said the government should seriously think about setting up new institutes for pilot training as well as revamping the existing ones.

The suggestions have been made by the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture.

"The committee desires that the facial recognition technology be introduced at the sensitive and super-sensitive airports by this year and airports catering to larger traffic be taken up subsequently," it said in a report.

In its report tabled in Parliament on Thursday, the panel also urged the ministry to provide adequate funds at the disposal of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), so that this project is not delayed further.

Among other issues, the panel said it was a matter of "grave concern" that the country needs about 1,000 pilots a year but only around 200 to 300 pilots are trained, which leads to a shortage of type-rated commanders in the country.

"... the ministry should give serious thought to setting up of new institutes for pilot training and to revamp the existing ones and also augment the capacity intake of students in the existing institutes," the report said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram