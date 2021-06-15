New IT Rules, 'Manipulated Media' Row in Focus, Parl Panel Summons Twitter Officials to Appear on Friday

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned representatives of Twitter to appear before it on June 18.

According to an exclusive report by The Indian Express, the panel has also called officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to present their version on the ongoing controversies.

“This will be a continuation of discussions with the social media groups. The panel will discuss the IT regulation rules and some of the recent developments, including the manipulated media controversy, the Twitter’s India officials being questioned by Delhi Police and the intermediary guidelines and their compliance,” quoted Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site has posted job openings for Nodal Officer and Resident Grievance Officer - the two key positions mandated by the central government’s new Information Technology Rules, 2021 drafted for social media platforms.

As per the new order, all social media platforms with more than 50 lakh (five million) users will need to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a Nodal Contact Person, and a Resident Grievance Officer from India to smoothen the grievance mechanism for citizens.

The officers will need to acknowledge queries within 24 hours and resolve them in 15 days from the date of receipt. After the order came into place last month, Twitter expressed concerns and said the new rules potentially threaten freedom of expression.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) then responded by saying Twitter’s statement is an attempt to defame India to hide their own follies. The relationship between the two soured thereafter, leading the government to issue a “one last notice" to comply with the new IT rules, 2021.

Last week, Twitter said it was making every effort to comply with the new guidelines and will provide the details of its Chief Compliance Officer within a week.

