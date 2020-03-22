Parliament's Budget Session Likely to be Concluded on Monday
The session, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on April 3, is now likely to be adjourned sine die on March 23, sources said.
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)
The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to be concluded on Monday after passage of the Finance Bill in both Houses, sources said on Sunday.
The session, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on April 3, is now likely to be adjourned sine die on March 23, sources said.
The session is likely to be concluded almost 12 days before its scheduled winding up due to the looming threat of COVID-19.
Many political parties including TMC have decided not to attend the session on Monday due to the coronavirus scare amid lockdowns announced by many states for varied periods, sources said.
