Parliament's Budget Session Likely to be Curtailed as Parties Want to Focus on Election Campaign

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament which begins tomorrow i.e. 8th March is likely to see a curtailment in view of the assembly elections in 4 states- Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and one UT-Puducherry.

Sources said that an unofficial agreement has been reached between the government led by BJP and opposition parties including Congress, DMK and TMC as the political parties want to focus on election campaign.

While the BJP has stakes in all five assembly elections, the party’s main focus is in West Bengal where the top leadership including 109 MPs are campaigning for the polls in 8 phases.

Sources have also said that TMC under Mamata Banerjee is fighting strong to defend the state. The DMK on the other hand is contesting in alliance with Congress in Tamil Nadu. Congress is also a major player in Assam with AIUDF in alliance.

Parliament will vaccinate eligible MPs as per the guidelines next week, sources said. The house will then function according to the regular timings and simultaneous houses will function. Government has listed around 25 bills for passage including finance bill in the session.