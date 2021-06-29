Parliament's Monsoon Session Likely from July 19 to Aug 13; Oppn May Corner Govt on Covid, Farm Laws

The Cabinet Committee for Parliamentary Affairs, led by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended that the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament be held from July 19 to August 13 this year. Sources say the CCPA met last week to work out the dates but a final approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is awaited.

The government is likely to bring in a number of bills, including passing of a few ordinances in the upcoming session, which will be of a total 20 working days. On their front, the opposition will be demanding a discussion on the Covid-19 mismanagement and also the repealing of farm laws that has been a bone of contention between the treasury benches and the government.

With India just about overcoming the second wave of Covid-19, the existing protocols that were witnessed in Parliament till the last budget session are likely to continue, including restricted access within the premises and no entry for visitors.

With many parliamentarians being completely vaccinated and most of the staff of the Secretariat also having taken either one or both the jabs, it is being expected that the Covid scare within Parliament will not be a worry. The other modalities, including whether or not there should be mandatory Covid vaccination certificate for those coming to Parliament — including media — are still being worked out. Whether the session can be one where both the houses work simultaneously or work for four hours each is also being reviewed by both the secretariats.

A vaccination drive is in place in Parliament for the lawmakers, their families, and also parliamentary staff.

In the budget session, apart from the union budget and the demand for grants, the government was able to clear ten ordinances in both Houses of Parliament.

