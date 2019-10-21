Parliament's Winter Session from November 18; Ordinances on E-cigarettes, Corporate Tax on Agenda
Several bills are likely to be taken up during the Winter Session. Further, two crucial ordinances are on the list to be converted into law during the session.
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)
The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from November 18 to December 13 and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated it to the secretariats of both Houses.
Several bills are likely to be taken up during the Winter Session. Further, two crucial ordinances are on the list to be converted into law during the session.
One ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest a slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. The second ordinance, also released in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.
In the last two years, winter sessions have been convened on November 21 and ended in the first week of January.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Reacts to Siddharth's Comment on Sister Arti, Says How Can He Do This
- OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display
- Surgeons Remove 52 Kg Plastic from Ailing Cow's Stomach in Tamil Nadu
- Manchester United vs Liverpool: Adam Lallana Scores Late to Salvage 1-1 Draw for Liverpool
- ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC Begin Title Defence Against NorthEast United at Home