Parliament's Winter Session from November 18; Ordinances on E-cigarettes, Corporate Tax on Agenda

Several bills are likely to be taken up during the Winter Session. Further, two crucial ordinances are on the list to be converted into law during the session.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)

The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from November 18 to December 13 and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated it to the secretariats of both Houses.

Several bills are likely to be taken up during the Winter Session. Further, two crucial ordinances are on the list to be converted into law during the session.

One ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest a slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. The second ordinance, also released in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.

In the last two years, winter sessions have been convened on November 21 and ended in the first week of January.

