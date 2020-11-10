Paroo Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Paroo (पारू), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Paroo is part of 16. Vaishali Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,03,431 eligible electors, of which 1,61,511 were male, 1,41,115 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,77,601 eligible electors, of which 1,48,372 were male, 1,29,225 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,811 eligible electors, of which 1,18,554 were male, 1,05,257 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Paroo in 2015 was 1,134. In 2010, there were 733.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Shankar Prasad of RJD by a margin of 13,539 votes which was 8.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.21% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ashok Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Mithilesh Prasad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 19,027 votes which was 15.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.18% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 97. Paroo Assembly segment of Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Paroo are: Krishna Kumar Singh (LJP), Ramvichar Rai (RJD), Umesh Kumar (RJVP), Devesh Chandra (SJDD), Pankaj Kumar (AIFB), Pramod Kumar (RJJP), Dr. Meera Kaumudi (IND), Md. Moqeem (AIMIEM), Dr. Mohammad Nabi Hassan (AIMF), Yadav Lal Patel (SUCI), Raju Kumar Singh (VIP), Rajesh Kumar (HSJP), Veena Kumari (ABHJP), Md. Sakim (MVJP), Sudhir Kumar (RSSD), Bharat Prasad (RTMGP), Raju Kumar (IND), Shiv Kumar Rai (IND), Sunil Kumar Singh (IND), Suresh Sahani (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.11%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.11%, while it was 55.48% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 311 polling stations in 97. Paroo constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 275. In 2010 there were 251 polling stations.

Extent:

97. Paroo constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Saraiya; Gram Panchayats Bhagwanpur Simra, Chintamanpur, Jagdishpur Baya, Kamalpura, Koriya Nizamat, Laloo Chhapra, Paroo North, Paroo South, Raghunathpur, Rampur Kesho Alias Malahi, Bajitpur and Mangurahiyan of Paroo Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Paroo seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Paroo is 330.73 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Paroo is: 26°04'14.5"N 85°08'12.1"E.

