Parrikar Complains of Uneasiness, Re-admitted to Hospital But This Time in Goa
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Parrikar was suffering from dehydration, but was responding to treatment at the GMCH.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, a GMCH official said.
Parrikar, 62, was brought to the hospital on a wheelchair, the official said, adding that he was accompanied by a family member.
When contacted, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Parrikar was suffering from dehydration, but was responding to treatment at the GMCH.
"We have posted specialist doctors who are monitoring his health continuously," Rane said.
It was only on Thursday that Parrikar was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment since February 15.
Soon after he flew in to his state and presented the budget.
Parrikar, who looked weak, spoke only for five minutes while presenting the budget at around 3 pm, and left the House after it was adjourned sine die at around 3.30 pm.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
