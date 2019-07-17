Parrikar Flies to US for Medical Treatment
Parrikar, 62, had undergone treatment in the US for three months earlier this year for a pancreatic ailment and returned in June.
File photo of Manohar Parrikar.
Mumbai: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has left for the United States for medical treatment, an official said.
Parrikar, 62, had undergone treatment in the US for three months earlier this year for a pancreatic ailment and returned in June. He went to the US again for a follow-up earlier this month.
"Parrikar took the Air India flight from Mumbai airport at 1.30 am," an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI.
"He has left for the US on a short trip will be back in eight days," he said.
Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a review health check-up last Thursday, a day after he returned from the US.
A senior official in the CMO had said yesterday that Parrikar will go to the US again for further medical treatment.
A meeting of Goa BJP leaders with party chief Amit Shah in Delhi, which was earlier scheduled for today to discuss the leadership issue in the coastal state in view of Parrikar's medical treatment, was cancelled yesterday, a senior functionary had said last night.
Seeking to rest speculation about change of guard in Goa, the CMO said last night that Parrikar would not hand over the charge to anyone else and continue to clear important files from the US.
There was "no order" to the CM to hand over his responsibility to anyone, a senior CMO official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want a Smart TV Below Rs 40,000 For Netflix, Hotstar And More? Best TVs to Splurge On
- Rakhi Sawant Confirms Marrying NRI, Reveals Husband's Name and Other Details
- Internet Services Suspended in Kashmir: A Brief History of Data Shutdowns in The State
- Deepika Padukone Counters Salman Khan's Take on Depression: As If It is A Choice
- This Mumbai Woman Used Sign Language on Video Call, Netizens Said ‘Thank You Technology’