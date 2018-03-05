Parrikar to Head to US for Treatment After Brief Stay at Mumbai Hospital?

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be reaching Mumbai around 6 pm on Monday to be admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Highly placed sources in BJP said that the former Defence Minister will be in Mumbai for three days, before he flies to the US for further treatment."He is suffering from a pancreas ailment and it will be better if he gets treatment in the US. That way, he will be able to recover better. Washington has specialised treatment facilities that are required for his ailment. He will go there for some time," a senior BJP leader told CNN-News18 on condition of anonymity.Parrikar will reach Mumbai in a chartered flight on Monday evening.Earlier in the day, Parrikar’s office had tweeted: "Hon’ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar will be travelling to Mumbai today for further medical checkup and based on doctor’s advice may travel overseas for further treatment."Before heading to Mumbai, Parrikar had called for a meeting of senior ministers at his private residence in Dona Paula in Goa and formed a cabinet advisory committee to take administrative decisions in his absence. Parrikar also met the state chief secretary and the director general of police on Monday morning.Speculations are rife in the political circles about his health. The chief minister was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 15 where he received treatment and was discharged on February 22. The same day he attended a session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, where he presented the state Budget and made a brief speech.On February 25, Parrikar was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital after he suffered mild dehydration. He was discharged from the hospital on March 1."It is a shock. But he is a man of strong will power. He will definitely come out of it," a close friend of Parrikar's told CNN-News18.BJP sources said that the Goa CM is likely to be in Mumbai till March 7 after which he will travel to US.