Parrikar's Office Dispels Media Rumours, Says Goa CM Continues to be Stable
The ruling party has made constant efforts to dispel rumours about Parrikar’s condition. At multiple occasions, Parrikar has himself made public appearances wearing medical paraphernalia.
File photo of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar speaking at Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan in Panaji. (Image: ANI)
Goa chief minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been suffering from severe ill-health over the past few weeks, has reached out to the public through his office to dispel reports of his ill-health and inform that he remains “stable.”
“With respect to some reports in media, it is hereby stated that Hon’ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar’s health parameters continue to remain stable,” the chief minister’s office said on Twitter.
Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on January 31. He has been in and out of hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa since last year.
Recently, the ailing chief minister had undergone a check-up on March 3 at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and later was released under stable conditions. In February, Parrikar had also undergone an operation at the GMCH.
The Opposition had earlier said that Parrikar should be released of his duties due to his issues.
However, Goa power minister Nilesh Cabral on Thursday said at a press conference that Parrikar will continue to be the guiding force behind Goa BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Polls.
The ruling party has made constant efforts to dispel rumours about Parrikar’s condition. At multiple occasions, Parrikar has himself making public appearances wearing medical paraphernalia.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
