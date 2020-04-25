Parshuram Jayanti 2020: Learn Its Date, Time and Significance

New Delhi: Parshuram Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu – Parshuram. The day falls in the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakh.

It is believed that Lord Parshuram was born during the Pradosh Kala. Once Tritiya begins during the Kala period, the time is considered appropriate for observing Parshurama Jayanti.

Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Time:

According to Drik Panchang, this year Tritiya Tithi starts from 11.51 am (April 25) and will end on 01.22 pm (April 26).

April 26 will be celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya.

On the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti 2020, Vijay Inder Singla, Education and PWD Minister, Punjab Government, took to Twitter to extend his warm wishes to the countrymen.

“Wishing everyone good health, positivity and happiness on the auspicious occasion of #ParshuramJayanti,” read the tweet.

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, also wished people on the auspicious occasion.

“Greetings and best wishes on the occasion of #ParshuramJayanti. May Bhagwan Parshuam bless all and give strength to overcome challenges,” he tweeted.

Karamjit Singh Rintu, Mayor of Punjab, has extended his greeting. “May all of us be blessed with health, prosperity and joy on the felicitous occasion of #ParshuramJayanti,” he tweeted.

Shripad Y Naik, Union Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) and Defence, sought blessings from Lord Parshuram to overcome all the challenges in life.

“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Bhagawan Parshuram Jayanti. May Lord Parshuram bless us all with strength and competence to overcome all the challenges in life. #परशुराम_जयंती #ParshuramJayanti,” the tweet read.

History and Significance

As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Parshuram is considered a 'Brahmin' warrior. In some Hindu texts, Parshurama has been referred to as Rama Jamadagnya, Rama Bhargava and Veerarama.

Hindu belief dictates that he is still living on Earth. Hence, he is not worshipped. On Parashurama Jayanti, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu with flowers, kumkum, Chandan and tulsi leaves.

