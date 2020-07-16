Part of Old Building Collapses in South Mumbai, Rescue Operations On as Several Feared Trapped

A portion of an old six-storey building collapsed in Fort area of south Mumbai on Thursday. Two persons have been rescued from under the debris and taken to the nearby hospital. Rescue operation is on to search for more people trapped under the rubble.

A corner portion of the Bhanushali building on Mint Road caved in around 4.45 pm. Eight fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building had been vacated by MHADA and repair work was in progress. However, some people were still residing in it.

Further details are awaited.