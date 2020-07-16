INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Part of Old Building Collapses in South Mumbai, Rescue Operations On as Several Feared Trapped

Visual from the site of building collapse in Mumbai. (Image: News18)

Visual from the site of building collapse in Mumbai. (Image: News18)

A corner portion of the Bhanushali building on Mint Road caved in around 4.45 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 16, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Share this:

A portion of an old six-storey building collapsed in Fort area of south Mumbai on Thursday. Two persons have been rescued from under the debris and taken to the nearby hospital. Rescue operation is on to search for more people trapped under the rubble.

A corner portion of the Bhanushali building on Mint Road caved in around 4.45 pm. Eight fire engines, some rescue vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building had been vacated by MHADA and repair work was in progress. However, some people were still residing in it.

Further details are awaited.

Next Story
Loading