Part of Tunnel Wall at Goa's Pernem Collapses, Konkan Railway Trains Diverted Via Londa in Neighbouring Karnataka

A portion of a tunnel wall at Pernem in Goa collapsed in the early hours of Thursday due to heavy rains, following whicha number of trains on the Konkan Railway route had to be diverted via Londa in neighbouring Karnataka, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty and work to restore the track was underway, Konkan Railway CorporationLimited (KRCL) spokesman Baban Ghatge said.

A five-metre portion of a wall inside a tunnel atPernem in North Goa district collapsed around 2.50 am.

The traffic in this section has been suspended till furtheradvice, KRCL said in a press note.

Hence, trains running on the section have beendiverted via Londa, Ghatge said, adding that no train has been cancelled.

The trains which have been diverted include Ernakulam-H.Nizamuddin Superfast Special Express train,Thiruvananthapuram Central Lokmanya Tilak Special Express, Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Special Express, H.Nizamuddin Ernakulam Superfast Special Express and Lokmanya TilakThiruvananthapuram Central.

Goa has been witnessing incessant rains since the last five days and some low lying areas have been facing a flood-like situation.