Part of Vacant Building Collapses in Mumbai, Two Hurt: BMC

A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjoining building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The building is located on Shirley Rajan Road near Rizvi Architecture College in Bandra (west), an official said. "Eight fire engines have reached the spot," a fire brigade officer, said adding that the incident occurred around 8:30 pm.

According to the BMC official, the fire brigade hastagged it as a level-3 incident, and along with eight fire engines, a rescue van has also been sent to the spot. A search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.