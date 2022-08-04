Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee: From Huge Amount of Cash to Joint Business, Here's What We Know So Far

Since the day Enforcement Directorate (ED) began probing the SSC scam allegedly involving former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, a new revelation is coming to the fore every day. From having a huge amount of money, foreign currencies, and expensive phones, Arpita’s belongings have created curiosity among the people.

Another layer to the incident is a suspected venture between Partha and Arpita. On Wednesday, the ED official seized a partnership document namely ‘Apa Utility Services’ in which both arrested accused are said to be having 50 per cent share.

Along with flat and money, Arpita is also a pet lover whose one flat among three in the Diamond City area has nine dogs. She has kept dogs such as Great Danes, German Shepherd, Husky, Labradors, and cocker spaniels. ‘Voice for the Voiceless’, an organisation that takes care of uninhabited pets, has written to the ED requesting the custody of all the dogs that are restrained in Arpita’s flat as the contract of dog care-taker is ending on August 15.

Meanwhile, after Tuesday’s incident where a shoe was hurled at Partha’s car at ESI premises in Thakurpukur, the security was rigid on Wednesday. Security personnel were tight-fisted when Partha and Arpita were taken to the hospital from the CGO complex today.

Even before Partha and Arpita were admitted to the hospital, the road leading to the hospital emergency was blocked. The hospital authorities had lined up patients and relatives of the patient who came to see the doctor at ESI on a side of the road restricting them to enter in the emergency wings. Meanwhile, a person suffering from heart attack was shifted to the hospital restaurant by the police from emergency. Due to the order of the police, the ticket counter for seeing a doctor in the hospital was closed yesterday.

