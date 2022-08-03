Partha Chatterjee Not Cooperating, Arpita Mukherjee Comparatively Forthcoming: ED to Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought four days' custody of former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in the SSC scam case before a special court here on Wednesday. The agency also sought three days' custody of Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose residence it recovered crores of rupees in cash, besides jewellery and other valuables.

Special PMLA judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu reserved the order after hearing all parties in the case. The former minister's lawyer prayed for his bail, while Mukherjee's cousel submitted that there was no requirement for any further ED custody of his client.

Appearing for ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted that several companies and properties in the joint holding of Chatterjee and Mukherjee were unearthed, and they need to be questioned on these. Raju claimed before the court that Chatterjee has not been cooperating in the investigation, while Mukherjee is comparatively cooperative.

