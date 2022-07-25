Partha's Orissa Transfer Puts Focus on SSKM Hospital as Way for Bengal's 'High & Mighty' to Evade Agencies

As Justice Bibek Choudhury passed on the judgment to transfer Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for a check-up, his order also raised serious questions at the SSKM Super-speciality hospital and its role in giving shelter to influential politicians to evade CBI or ED investigations.

“However, our experience as a common man with regard to the role of the doctors attached to SSKM Super speciality Hospital is not happy. In recent past, more than one high ranking political leaders belonging to the ruling political party were arrested or directed to appear before the Investigating Authority for interrogation and they successfully avoided interrogation by the Investigating Agency taking shelter in the said hospital,” the order said.

“When they found that there was no possibility for the Investigating Agency to interrogate the suspects having strong political background under the umbrella of ruling political party, they were discharged from the Hospital. They avoided even production before the Court on the strength of medical report issued by the said hospital authority,” it added.

The judge in his order said that under such background and considering the fact that the accused (Partha) is the senior-most Cabinet Minister in Bengal, ‘having immense power and position’, that it would not be impossible for the accused with the aide of other political executives to take shelter under the garb of serious illness and medical treatment to evade interrogation.

“If this happens, the Lady Justice will be cursed by the tears of hundreds and thousands of deserving candidates whose future was sacrificed in lieu of money,” the order said.

As observed in the order, high-profile politicians, from Madan Mitra to Anubrata Mondal, have displayed a similar pattern of being admitted to SSKM hospital when they were under ED radar.

When Madan Mitra, and Sovan Chatterjee were arrested in the month of May 2021 in Narada case by CBI, they were supposed to be in Judicial custody but as Mitra and Chatterjee fell ill they were hospitalised at SSKM and provided with oxygen.

In May 2022, Anubrata Mondal, the TMC Birbhum District chief, was also hospitalised at SSKM for around 15 days for ill health. This was the time when he too was called by the CBI.

When Madan Mitra was called for the first time in Sarada case, had fallen ill at the time too and was admitted to the said hospital.

However, the TMC has avoided such allegations, saying SSKM was the best super speciality hospital, which is why the leaders were sent there, and that it was ‘not their choice’.

