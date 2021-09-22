Partial Change in Arrival, Departure of 32 Trains in North Eastern Region. Details

The Indian Railways on Tuesday evening announced partial changes to the arrival and departure timings of a few trains operating in the North Eastern Railway region, citing the pre-non-locking and non-interlocking work at Rampur Junction located on the Moradabad-Shahjahanpur rail section.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway, said, “Due to non-interlocking and pre-non-locking services of trains operating on this route will be affected.”

The chief public relations officer further said that for the stipulated time routes for 11 trains will be diverted and three trains have been rescheduled.

Cancelled trains

Train numbering 02092 Kathgodam-Dehradun special train will be cancelled on September 22 and 24.

Train numbering 02091 Dehradun-Kathgodam special train departing from Dehradun will remain cancelled on September 22 and 24.

Train numbering 05356 Ramnagar-Moradabad special train departing from Ramnagar will remain cancelled on September 22 and 24.

Train numbering 05036 Kathgodam-Delhi special train departing from Kathgodam will remain cancelled from September 22 to 24.

Train numbering 05355 Moradabad-Ramnagar special train departing from Moradabad will remain cancelled from September 22 to 24.

Train numbering 05035 Delhi-Kathgodam special train departing from Delhi will remain cancelled from September 22 to 24.

Train numbering 05014 Kathgodam-Jaisalmer special train departing from Kathgodam will remain cancelled from September 20 to 23.

Train numbering 05314 Ramnagar-Moradabad special train departing from Ramnagar will remain cancelled from September 20 to 23.

Train numbering 05013 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam special train departing from Jaisalmer will remain cancelled from September 22 to 25.

Train numbering 05313 Moradabad-Ramnagar special train departing from Moradabad will remain cancelled from September 23 to 26.

Train numbering 05331 Kathgodam-Moradabad special train departing from Kathgodam will remain cancelled from September 20 to 24.

05332 Moradabad-Kathgodam special train departing from Moradabad will remain cancelled from September 20 to 24.

Training numbering 05353 Kashipur-Moradabad special train departing from Kashipur will remain cancelled from September 20 to 24.

Training numbering 05333 Ramnagar-Moradabad special train departing from Ramnagar will remain cancelled from September 20 to 24.

Train numbering 05127 Banaras-New Delhi special train departing from Banaras will remain cancelled on September 21 and 23.

Train numbering 05128 New Delhi-Banaras special train departing from New Delhi will remain cancelled on September 22 and 24.

Route Change

Train numbering 02039 Kathgodam-New Delhi special train departing from Kathgodam September 22 and 23 will be diverted via Lalkuan-Kashipur-Katghar.

Train numbering 02040 New Delhi-Kathgodam special train departing from New Delhi on September 23 and 24 will be diverted via Katghar-Kashipur-Lalkuan.

Train numbering 04125 Kathgodam-Dehradun special train departing from Kathgodam on September 22 will be diverted via Lalkuan-Kashipur-Katghar.

Train numbering 04126 Dehradun-Kathgodam special train departing from Dehradun on September 23 will be diverted via Katghar-Kashipur-Lalkuan.

Train numbering 03019 Howrah-Kathgodam special train departing from Howrah from September 19 to 20 will be diverted via Bareilly-Bareilly City-Lalkuan.

Train numbering 03020 Kathgodam-Howrah special train departing Kathgodam from September 20 to 23 will be diverted via Lalkuan-Bareilly City-Bareilly.

Train numbering 05909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh special train departing from Dibrugarh on September 22 will be diverted via Shahjahanpur-Bareilly Cantt-Chandausi-Moradabad.

Train numbering 02219 Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Terminus special train departing from Ghazipur City on September 22 will be diverted via the converted route Lucknow-Kanpur Central-Ghaziabad.

Train numbering 02220 Anand Vihar Terminus-Ghazipur City special train departing from Anand Vihar Terminus on September 23 will be diverted Ghaziabad-Kanpur Central-Lucknow.

Train numbering 04200 Balrampur-Gwalior special train departing from Balrampur on September 23 will be diverted via Lucknow-Kanpur Central-Ghaziabad.

Train numbering 04199 Gwalior-Balrampur special train departing from Gwalior on September 22 will be diverted via the converted route Ghaziabad-Kanpur Central-Lucknow.

Train numbering 05656 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya Special train leaving Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on September 22 will be diverted via Saharanpur-Meerut City-Khuja-Kanpur Central.

Rescheduled trains

Train numbering 02504 New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train departing New Delhi on September 22 and 24 will be delayed by 60 minutes from New Delhi.

Train numbering 05910 Lalgarh–Dibrugarh special train leaving Lalgarh on September 21 and 23 will be delayed by 240 minutes from Lalgarh.

Train numbering 04688 Amritsar-Saharsa special train leaving Amritsar on September 22 will be delayed by 100 minutes from Amritsar.

Short Termination

From September 20 to 24, train numbering 05363/05364 Kathgodam-Moradabad-Kathgodam special train will be short terminated at Lalkuan and run from Lalkuan. This train will remain cancelled between Lalkuan-Kathgodam from September 20 to 24.

