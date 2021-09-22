Partial Change in Arrival, Departure Timings of Trains in Western Railway. Details

The Indian Railways on Tuesday evening announced to partially change the arrival and departure of few trains operating in the Western Railway region.

According to a senior official, the timings are being partially adjusted because they plan to start operating more special passenger trains in the region.

The officer further stated that the trains will be rescheduled at Vapi, Boisar, Borivali and Bandra terminus stations. “All stations have been issued a notice about the rescheduling,” added the officer.

A senior officer of the Western Railway said, “With Coronavirus cases decreasing, we are going to operate more trains connecting cities and remote villages across the country. The changes are being made to fit in movement time for other trains accordingly.”

Rescheduled Trains

1. Train numbering 06588, Bikaner–Yesvantpur special train from September 21 will arrive at 12.32 pm and depart at 12.34 pm at Vapi station and reach Boisar station at 01:12 pm and depart at 1:14 pm.

2. Train numbering 04806, Barmer–Yesvantpur special train will arrive at Vapi station at 12.32 pm and depart at 12.34 pm from September 23.

3. Train numbering 09028, Jammu Tawi–BandraTerminus special train will arrive at Vapi station at 12.32 pm and depart at 12.34 pm from September 20 and reach Borivali station at 02.05 pm and depart at 02.08 pm.

4. Train numbering 02930, Jaisalmer – Bandra Terminus special Train will arrive at Vapi station at 12.32 hrs, depart at 12.34 hrs and arrive at Borivali station at 14.05 hrs and depart at 14.08 hrs to reach Bandra Terminus at 15.00 hrs instead of 14.50 hrs.

5, Train numbering 02950, Delhi Sarai-Bandra Terminus special train will arrive at Vapi station at 12.40 pm and depart at 12.42 pm from September 23.

6. Train numbering 06311, Sri Ganganagar–Kochuveli special train from September 21 will arrive at 12.40 pm and depart at 12.42 pm at Vapi and reach Boisar station at 01.26 pm and depart at01.28 pm.

7. Train numbering 09216, Hisar– Bandra Terminus special train will arrive at Borivali station at 02:.55 pm and depart at 02:58 pm and reach Bandra Terminus at 03:45 pm from September 21.

