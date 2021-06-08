Partial Covid-19 Curfew lifted in All UP Districts as Active Cases Go Below 600, Night and Weekend Restrictions to Continue

Lucknow: The partial curfew to stop the spread the coronavirus has been lifted from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh as active cases in all the districts have gone below the 600-mark. However, the weekend curfew and night curfew will continue to be in place in the state. At the moment there were 14,067 active cases in the state. The state conducted 2,84,911 tests on Monday. Till date 519,08,115 tests have been conducted in the state.

“All districts out of corona curfew in @UPGovt as no district is left with 600 or more active cases. Total active cases 14,067 now. Only night curfew and weekend corona curfew to continue,” Shishir Singh, Director of Information and Public Relations, Uttar Pradesh, tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state reported 797 fresh cases on Tuesday and 2,226 people were discharged. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.9% while the overall positivity rate stands at 3.3%.

With the partial curfew being lifted now, the markets in Uttar Pradesh will open in all districts from 7 am to 7 pm. However, during this period it will be necessary to follow the covid protocols. Strict action will be taken against those who do not comply.

Several restrictions will remain in force even after the curfew is lifted. Malls, gyms, spa centres, cinema halls, multiplexes, coaching centres, schools and colleges will remain completely closed. However, restaurants will continue to make online deliveries as before.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here