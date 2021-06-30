Partial Reopening of Churches, Sporting Activities: Mizoram Further Eases Lockdown

The Mizoram government has decided to further relax lockdown restrictions in the state, including allowing partial reopening of churches and limited sporting activities, officials said. Churches will be open for morning and evening prayers, but no congregation would be permitted, the state government said in a release.

Sports practice with 10 people indoors and 25 people in open air is allowed, an official order, effective from 4 am on Wednesday till midnight of July 15, said. Commercial passenger vehicles are also allowed to resume operations but with limited seating capacity.

Drivers and conductors should have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it said. Educational institutions, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums and community halls will continue to remain closed in all parts of the state.

Social or public gatherings are also prohibited, while the number of attendees at funerals and weddings is fixed at 30. The order said besides government offices, private companies and consultancy services can reopen in all parts of the state, but on limited number of days in a week.

Shops dealing in essential commodities are allowed to open across the state, while other business establishments will be categorised and these can lift shutters on specified days, it said. Courier service, e-commerce and home delivery are permitted everywhere in Mizoram.

Other economic activities, including construction, work on agriculture fields and farms will function normally under COVID-19 protocols. Non-essential errands that are not related to livelihood and emergency matters are strictly prohibited, the order added.

