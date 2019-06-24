English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Partially Burnt Body of 25-Year-Old Woman Found in Maharashtra's Thane
The police suspect that someone killed the woman and burnt the body to hide the crime, the official said.
Representative image.
Thane (Maharashtra): The partially burnt body of a woman was found under a bridge in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Some locals alerted the police on Sunday after they spotted the body, of a nearly 25-year-old woman whose face was charred beyond recognition, lying under Raya bridge in Titwala town here, police spokesman Yuvraj Kalgutke said.
The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said. The police suspect that someone killed the woman and burnt the body to hide the crime, the official said.
A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said, adding that a search was on for the culprit.
